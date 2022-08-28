Submit Release
News Search

There were 102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,769 in the last 365 days.

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Historic launch of Artemis I: Destination the Moon/

LONGUEUIL, QC , Aug. 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On Monday, August 29, NASA's Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System (SLS) rocket will launch for the first time, as part of the Artemis I mission to the Moon. This uncrewed test flight will mark the return to the Moon after almost 50 years and the beginning of a new era of lunar exploration.

Following a successful Artemis I mission, a Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut will take part in Artemis II, the first crewed mission to the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Join CSA astronaut David Saint-Jacques at CSA headquarters for a special launch viewing event. CSA experts will be on site and available for interviews. The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, as well as Lisa Campbell, President of CSA, will be on site in Florida for the launch and will be available for media as well. The event will also be broadcasted on the CSA's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Media may also visit kiosks hosted by representatives of Canadian space companies developing lunar technologies.

Date:         August 29, 2022

Time:         8:15 a.m. ET

What:        Artemis I launch event at the CSA

Who:        David Saint-Jacques, CSA astronaut 
                  Kumudu Jinadasa, Program Lead, Astronauts, Life Sciences and Space Medicine

Where:     John H. Chapman Space Centre
                  6767 Route de l'Aéroport
                  Saint-Hubert, Quebec

More information
Information kit – Artemis missions
Canada's role in Moon exploration

Follow us on social media

SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/28/c1697.html

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Historic launch of Artemis I: Destination the Moon/

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.