/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Historic launch of Artemis I: Destination the Moon/

LONGUEUIL, QC , Aug. 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On Monday, August 29, NASA's Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System (SLS) rocket will launch for the first time, as part of the Artemis I mission to the Moon. This uncrewed test flight will mark the return to the Moon after almost 50 years and the beginning of a new era of lunar exploration.

Following a successful Artemis I mission, a Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut will take part in Artemis II, the first crewed mission to the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Join CSA astronaut David Saint-Jacques at CSA headquarters for a special launch viewing event. CSA experts will be on site and available for interviews. The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, as well as Lisa Campbell, President of CSA, will be on site in Florida for the launch and will be available for media as well. The event will also be broadcasted on the CSA's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Media may also visit kiosks hosted by representatives of Canadian space companies developing lunar technologies.

Date: August 29, 2022

Time: 8:15 a.m. ET

What: Artemis I launch event at the CSA

Who: David Saint-Jacques, CSA astronaut

Kumudu Jinadasa, Program Lead, Astronauts, Life Sciences and Space Medicine

Where: John H. Chapman Space Centre

6767 Route de l'Aéroport

Saint-Hubert, Quebec

