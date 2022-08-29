Nybble Group Ranks No. 242 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

Nybble Group Custom Software Development

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 335 Percent, Nybble Group Receives Ranking No. 242 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Software Companies.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed that Nybble Group is No. 242 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private software companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the INC team as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. It’s been an amazing ride! At Nybble Group, we always talk about numbers, because they are important, they guide us, they allow us to measure success and correct gaps. However, one key component that can’t be measured by numbers is the PASSION that defines us and what we do with technology for our clients. This recognition is dedicated our team, our Nybblers, who bring their passion, commitment, and loyalty - everyday! Thank you for being truly remarkable,” said Gustavo Castenetto, founder, and CEO of Nybble Group.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

About Nybble Group

At Nybble Group we are driven by a true belief in the transformational power of technology that is redefining how we live, how we work and how we do business. We use the best tools in the industry for Intelligent Process Automation, Smart Document Processing and Business Process Management, combined with our core Advanced Software Engineering capabilities, to deliver solutions that optimize business processes and augment the capabilities of existing core systems and applications. We provide pragmatic digital transformation solutions, with proven experience across multiple verticals including E-Commerce, Finance, Insurance and Healthcare (to name a few), that help our clients maximize their technology investment and meet their business goals. Learn more at NybbleGroup.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.