Multipoint Group opens an office in Singapore
The Multipoint Group recently expanded into Singapore as part of its growth strategy
We consider Singapore to be one of the world's most important cyber hubs”SINGAPORE, August 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multipoint Group is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in the Singapore business district. Chan Yon Chin has been appointed as the Marketing and Sales Director for Asia. He has a long and distinguished career in sales and marketing within the IT, Telecommunications, and Manufacturing industries, helping businesses realize their technology ambitions, working with global organizations in a wide range of industries.
The Multipoint Group recently expanded into Singapore as part of its growth strategy, and the company is considering opening another office to serve the rest of Asia. The Multipoint Group believes that they can provide answers to businesses in Singapore that are under attack. In Singapore, the manufacturing, transportation, and health care sectors are among the most frequent targets of hackers. For example, SingHealth, Singapore's largest health care group, was among the industries most targeted in 2018 and approximately 1.5 million patients' names, NRIC numbers, addresses, gender, race, and dates of birth were stolen. Additionally, 160,000 outpatient prescriptions were stolen from these patients.
The number of cyber-attacks has increased not only in Singapore, but also throughout Southeast Asia, with high numbers of attacks reported in Taiwan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand. These countries have also reported an increase in cyber-attacks in the government and military, as well as in the retail and wholesale industries.
“According to studies, Singaporean organizations are among the most vulnerable in the world. We consider Singapore to be one of the world's most important cyber hubs. In our opinion and according to the studies we reviewed, there is an exponential increase in demand in this region. Each year, the number of scam cases in Singapore increases significantly. We are pleased to welcome Mr. Chan Yon Chin to the Multipoint Group team. We are confident that he will succeed in meeting Singapore's needs in a new area of growth and look forward to a stronger collaboration to accomplish this greater goal considering the recent increase in ransomware and phishing scams” says Ricardo Resnik the CEO of Multipoint Group.
About The Multipoint Group
The MultiPoint Group is a Value-Added Distributor focused on Cyber Security and cyber-intelligence solutions, with established offices in Greece, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Romania, Bulgaria, Estonia, Poland, Malta, and Turkey. Multipoint Group was founded in 2009 by Ricardo Resnik, CEO of Multipoint Group, distributing various cyber companies around the globe.
