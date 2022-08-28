Berlin Barracks / LSA, DLS, FIPO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3004622

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/14/22 at 9:27 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Reservoir Rd / US Rt 302)

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Driving with a Suspended License and Providing False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer

ACCUSED: Scott Landry

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, State Police responded to Reservoir Rd in Orange for a report of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle before driving away from the scene. The victim had identified the operator of the other vehicle as Scott Landry. Troopers were unable to locate Landry. Investigation revealed that Landry had operated with a criminally suspended license and had left the scene of a crash. On 08/27/2022 Troopers made contact with Landry where he provided them with false information. He was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 10/05/2022 at 8:00 AM to answer to these offenses.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/2022 at 08:00 AM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.