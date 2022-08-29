JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting, LLC Named Community Organizer for Global Entrepreneurship Week in Morrisville, NC

GEW 2022

MORRISVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Entrepreneurship Network announced a collection of individuals to serve as the community organizers to drive engagement in thousands of activities this November to help start and grow startups around the world. Known as Global Entrepreneurship Week, the large-scale campaign is active in 180 countries with roughly 9 million participants in 35,000 activities – ranging from small, casual meetups to massive events and competitions. This year, GEW will take place November 14th - 20th.

Glenna Gonzalez, CEO of JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting, has already begun recruiting statewide Community Organizers to host events during Global Entrepreneurship Week. The state organizers tapped by GEN will encourage hundreds of organizations throughout their state to plan and conduct activities during GEW USA. They will also play a role in connecting those organizations and other key stakeholders to expand awareness and enable the participation of communities not traditionally engaged in entrepreneurial activity. During this week, NC IDEA will be representing the state of NC as the State Coordinators for GEW. NC IDEA is an independent private, 501(c)(3) foundation whose vision is to help North Carolinians achieve their entrepreneurial ambition to start and grow high potential companies. They will host their 2022 Ecosystem Summit in Winston Salem, NC, November 14-15th.

"Each year, Global Entrepreneurship Week amplifies the great work being done to support entrepreneurs across the country while connecting them to more opportunities to start and scale in their own communities,” said Ellen Erickson, Director for U.S. Ecosystems at the Global Entrepreneurship Network.

The four global themes of GEW 2022 will focus on Ecosystems, Education, Inclusion and Policy. Event organizers are encouraged to consider these themes but have the flexibility to plan their activity as best they see fit to suit their individual communities needs and interests.

Organizations anywhere in the United States that are interested in planning and conducting an activity, event or competition during Global Entrepreneurship Week should create a profile and add their event to the official list at gewusa.co.

About JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting, LLC

JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting, LLC, is an organization that has committed to coaching and consulting startups and small to mid-size businesses. They believe that everyone should have a chance to live the life of their dreams by taking care of their families and adding value to the communities in which they live and work. They have dedicated themselves to ensuring that small business owners and nonprofits have the opportunity to grow, develop, and discover successful methodologies to sustain their organizations. They believe that thriving businesses lead to thriving communities!!

About Global Entrepreneurship Network

The Global Entrepreneurship Network operates a platform of projects and programs in 170 countries aimed at making it easier for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a business. By fostering deeper cross border collaboration and initiatives between entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, policymakers and entrepreneurial support organizations, GEN works to fuel healthier entrepreneurship ecosystems that create more jobs, educate individuals, accelerate innovation and strengthen economic growth. For more information visit: www.genglobal.org.

