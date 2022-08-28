Submit Release
Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of AERI, CSVI, ADES, and SFT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2022 /

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AERI

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with AERI's sale to Alcon for $15.25 per share.

If you are an AERI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Computer Services, Inc. CSVI

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with CSVI's sale to Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and Bridgeport Partners for $58.00 per share.

If you are a CSVI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. ADES

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with ADES' merger with Arq Limited.

If you are an ADES investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with SFT's merger with Carlotz, Inc.

If you are an SFT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

