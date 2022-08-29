Dunamis Premium Spirits Retains Detroit Based Jeffrey Parker Architects To Design Its Zephyrhills Distillery
Dunamis Premium Spirits Distillery Invest Big In Zephyrhills Florida With Its State Of The Art Distillery That Begins Construction In The Spring of 2023
Every Great Spirit Begins With A Pure Water Source So Zephyrhills Was An Easy Choice For Our Distillery. We're Going To Build Something Special Here And Make Lots Of Bourbon. ”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunamis Premium Spirits retains Detroit based Jeffrey Parker Architects to design its State-of-The-Art distillery in Zephyrhills, Florida. Jeffery Parker Architects won a creative process which included three other architectural firms who specialize in remodeling historic buildings for distilleries and breweries.
— Victor Young, Founder & CEO
Dunamis Premium Spirits new facility is in the Downtown District of Zephyrhills, Florida which is a part of the Tampa Bay Metro market. Jeffery Parker is excited to transform the fifty-year-old regional bank building into a Steam Punk Chic distillery with a massive vault that will be used for a Speak Easy and VIP events. The facility will also provide a special events space with a chef’s kitchen and humidor.
The distillery will specialize in Rum and Bourbon but also produce Vodka and Gin. Dunamis is classified as a Craft Distillery which allows customers to purchase bottles on location as well as sample flights of different spirits in its tasting room. The new facility will also include a slim line canning system for its ready to drink cocktails and spritzers.
