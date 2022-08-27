Seeking 5 Sweet Talented Middle School Foodie Girls to Write Vegan Pizza Reviews

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring a another sweet day in LA. Girls will write reviews of pizza and party for good www.iReviewPizza.com Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetes Gig for Foodie Girls who love writing reviews for LA's Best Vegan Pizza. Girls who land the gig also earn $25.

If your sweet and talented... You'll always work for GOOD!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good