Data Complexity Untangled by Rowbot.io and Geeq's Newly Announced Strategic Partnership

Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, Aug. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Layer 0 blockchain innovator Geeq has signed a strategic partnership with data management platform Rowbot, enabling easier, safer solutions for enterprise data.

New strategic partnership combines data validation with automated data management

Blockchain-based data integrity layer to be built into Rowbot's self-service platform

Geeq Data provides a robust, lightweight, flexible and highly secure mechanism to enable timely attestations for company data. Geeq uses its proprietary blockchain protocols to ensure industry-beating security on a platform that blends seamlessly with existing systems. The benefits range from ensuring that multiple stakeholders are working with the same information, to maintaining efficient, auditable data trails with fully permissioned access. The tool is a standalone solution that can be simply integrated into companies' own systems at low cost and without disrupting workflows.

The new partnership will see Geeq Data integrated into Rowbot's self-service enterprise data management platform, bringing Geeq efficiency to its corporate client base and streamlining implementation with a no-code interface.

Geeq CEO Ric Asselstine said: "The formation of this exciting relationship signals a state change for Geeq, from pure R&D to early commercialization. By offering new infrastructure to power the next generation of blockchain applications, the potential forms to leapfrog incumbent layer-zero providers – whether proof-of-work, proof-of-stake or other – as we drive straight to end-user adoption. Leveraging the power of Geeq Data with Rowbot's sophisticated data management will accelerate transformation."

Rowbot CEO Matthew Linton said: "Geeq's pioneering protocol provides trust minimization and decentralization. This additional layer of assurance will be at the core of how assets and information are handled in future, whether in motion or at rest. We believe Geeq's private and public blockchain solution is unmatched in this regard. Geeq overcomes the scalability barriers of time, cost and complexity while achieving public/private chain symbiosis. We are thrilled to work closely with the Geeq team, starting with their attestation capability."

About the Geeq Project

Geeq is a multi-blockchain platform secured by an entirely new, patent-pending blockchain consensus mechanism, which radically reduces the cost of securely transacting value at scale. It is safe enough for highly valuable data, fast and cheap enough for IoT, and flexible enough for any use.

Geeq was founded by a team of expert economists and technologists who see unrealized opportunity in decentralized technology, as existing blockchains are caught in a trade-off between scalability and security. Geeq resolves the dilemma, enabling an entirely new category of solutions that unlock blockchain's real potential for the real world. For all inquiries please contact press@geeq.io.

About Rowbot

Rowbot provides powerful self-service enterprise data management that emphasizes utility and accessibility. Its automated, no-code, machine learning-enabled data management platform complements your existing IT infrastructure. The Rowbot platform democratizes access to sophisticated data management tools, enabling discoverable, interoperable, and self-describing data for non-technical domain experts to release deeper business value. For all inquiries please contact press@rowbot.io.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release, including statements relating to Geeq's and Rowbot's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in technology development and commercialization. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described.

