"The Client Retention Handbook for Digital Marketing Agencies" by Josh Nelson, Achieves "#1 New Release" Ranking

Josh Nelson, Founder and CEO of the Seven Figure Agency, has published his full-length marketing guide titled "The Client Retention Handbook." This book hit the shelves on August 19, 2022. In the first week after its release, it reached the "#1 New Release" category for Advertising books on Amazon. It also received the #1 ranking for Customer Relations books in the Kindle Store.

"The Client Retention Handbook for Digital Marketing Agencies" has received a five-star average rating across over 40 reader reviews. This book is available for purchase in Kindle and paperback editions on Amazon. Readers can also download a free sample through Amazon.

"The Client Retention Handbook for Digital Marketing Agencies" is an expert's guide to help digital marketing agencies prioritize and enhance retention. The book's subtitle is "How to Keep Clients On Board Long-Term and Reduce Churn."

In the book's introduction, Josh Nelson emphasizes, "If you can't keep clients, you don't have a business." He describes how he has seen many businesses fail because they lacked the proper systems to retain clients. His own digital marketing agency struggled with retention in its early stages, leading Josh to research the best strategies to keep clients long-term.

Josh boils down the steps for retaining clients into three key elements, which he refers to as "the sticky triad." In this book, Josh includes tips and techniques that have helped him grow his digital marketing agency, Plumbing & HVAC SEO, to $425,000 in monthly recurring revenue. These are the techniques that he has also shared with other agency owners through his mentorship group, the Seven Figure Agency.

Ryan Deiss, founder of Digital Marketer said "Josh's new book is a guide the digital marketing world needed. Over and over, I see marketing agencies place too much emphasis on landing clients and not nearly enough on retention. In his masterful book, Josh highlights the vital importance of retention for success and profitability and provides the expert strategies he's picked up through his experience as a highly successful marketing agency owner. I'm proud to recommend this guide to all my fellow marketers. This roadmap could be the key to unlocking your success as a seven-figure marketing agency."

About Josh Nelson

Josh Nelson is the founder and CEO of Plumbing and HVAC SEO, a digital marketing agency for the plumbing and HVAC sector. He is also the founder of the Seven Figure Agency, a training organization for digital marketing agencies.

Josh launched his digital marketing agency in 2011 and grew it from zero clients to over seven figures in annual revenue in just two years. In 2014, Josh developed the Seven Figure Agency to mentor and guide other agency owners to achieve similar levels of success.

Josh Nelson previously published "The Seven Figure Agency Roadmap" in 2019 and "How to Triple Your Sales by Getting Your Internet Marketing Right" in 2014. "The Seven Figure Agency Roadmap" details the steps marketing agency owners can take to boost revenue to seven figures. Meanwhile, "How to Triple Your Sales" is a niche-specific guide for plumbing and HVAC business owners to boost profits.

About the Seven Figure Agency

The Seven Figure Agency is a training & coaching company for digital marketing agencies looking to learn the best techniques to grow and scale. Josh Nelson founded this group in 2014 and has since helped hundreds of agencies streamline growth and revenue. His mission is to help 500 agencies scale to seven figures in annual revenue over the next five years.

Any digital marketing agency can join this group and participate in weekly coaching sessions with Josh and other successful agency owners. Marketing agency owners can refer to the following Seven Figure Agency resources to learn more about maximizing client retention, achieving their goals, and scaling to seven figures.

Download a free sample of "The Client Retention Handbook" today to discover Josh's retention techniques for marketing agencies.

