Canadian Author Launches Book On Losing Weight From The Inside Out

Canadian author, Juliana Leamen

Midlife Expert determined to change how women look at weight loss after 40

KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canadian author, Juliana Leamen, has recently published her new book, titled ‘Release - A Woman’s Guide To Releasing Weight In Midlife Through Becoming Your Body’s Best Friend’, inspired by a series of interviews she conducted with women over 40, which started in 2020, to help change the weight loss conversation in midlife.“For years, the weight loss industry has told women what to do, what to eat, how much to move and the list of strategies goes on and on. It is time for a new approach!” – says Leamen.After over 10 years in the wellness field, the Board Certified Functional Diagnostic Nutrition Practitioner and founder of Naturally Joyous Inc., an award-winning practice in Ontario, Canada, has made it her mission to empower other women who, like herself, have experienced weight struggles, lack of self-esteem and motivation issues.By reading her book, ‘Release’, readers will discover how to approach weight loss from the inside out, what Juliana calls weight release.“This is a book I want women to read before their next diet, as it will equip them with a surprising perspective on the topic and will increase their chances of long-term success, no matter what strategy or protocol they follow” - says Leamen.Differently than most weight loss books, Juliana approaches the topic from a fresh perspective, showing the reader that regardless of the strategy they follow, their mindset is often the main determinant of their long-term success. By adopting the mindset of release, women become able to let go of self-blame and look at their bodies from an empowered perspective, making healthy aging possible.‘Release’ is available as an e-book, paperback and audiobook, and can be found at many retailers. For more information about the book, please visit www.naturallyjoyous.ca/book Juliana Leamen, the creator of the Release Method™, is a Board Certified Functional Diagnostic Nutrition Practitioner, specializing in empowering women transitioning through menopause with mindset support to optimize their weight release efforts. Juliana hosts the Confidence From Within podcast, has been a guest on several podcasts and has been featured on Rogers TV, CityNews Everywhere, Authority Magazine and Thrive Global. She lives in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, with her husband.###Juliana is available for interviews. For more information, please email info@naturallyjoyous.ca.

Stop trying to lose weight! Learn to release it instead