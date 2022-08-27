Charlotte-Based Mother Who Overcame 12 Years of Infertility Is Now Helping Women Heal Themselves
Moon Haynes is a Licensed Massage & Bodywork Therapist who overcame 12 years of infertility with her holistic methods.CHARLOTTE , NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moon Haynes has been a Licensed Massage & Bodywork Therapist and holistic healer for 10-plus years who teaches women to heal themselves. She specializes in emotional and physical pain relief for women. She has been operating in Charlotte since 2019.
“My journey while trying to conceive a child was very hard and tedious. I was diagnosed with PCOS at a young age and also had signs of endometriosis. The doctor told me I could never have children or would have quite a lot of difficulty in conceiving one. I would only have a moon cycle (menstrual cycle) two, maybe three times a year. That was not normal. I knew that was not my story, and I was on the path to Wellness by healing myself holistically,” said Moon Haynes.
Because she was so intrigued with what touch could do to her body and the issues she was having, she decided to take a course in Traditional Thai massage.
She lived in Thailand for 4 years teaching abroad, and during her stay there, she used to go and get weekly Thai massages. One of the things the therapist always asked was what was going on with her in any area of her mind, body or spirit. She started noticing normalcy in her cycle. Then Moon decided to take a course in Traditional Thai massage.
After the course was completed, she came back to the States. She pursued a degree in Occupational Sciences in Massage Therapy at Swedish Institute in New York City.
Moon specializes in emotional and physical pain relief for women. She teaches women to handle anxiety, stress, and depression symptoms with massage and other healing modalities. She is a Reiki Master with 9 years of experience.
With diet change, extensive mindset work, and taking natural herbs and supplements, she reversed her condition and is now the mother of a 5-year-old child.
Moon has also penned a self-help workbook, “The Dark Side of The Moon” by Moon Adesewa Haynes. The book is available on Amazon and deals with healing trauma and shadow work.
For more details, visit www.sagemoonmassagehealing.com.
About Moon Haynes:
Moon Haynes has been working as a holistic healer and licensed massage therapist for over ten years. She specializes in easing women's emotional and physical discomfort.
