To Her Excellency Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

AZERBAIJAN, August 26 - 26 august 2022, 18:30

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of Georgia and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate you on your birthday, and wish you good health, prosperity and success.

I would like to thank you for your special contribution to the development of brotherly relations between our countries. Our close relations are also reflected in the good neighborly ties between our countries.

You have played a particularly important role in the development and strengthening of Azerbaijan. Your efforts and initiatives in the fields of culture and education are the embodiment of this. I am sure that thanks to these achievements, the future generation will appreciate its rich culture even more deeply and you, as a female leader, will be a source of inspiration for young ladies.

Your Excellency, on this significant day, I would like to once again express my deep respect for you and wish you every success in ensuring a peaceful and prosperous future for your country.

Sincerely,

Salome Zourabichvili

President of Georgia

