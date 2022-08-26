To Honorable Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Esteemed Mrs. Aliyeva, my Dear Sister.

I sincerely wish you a happy birthday and many years of good health, happiness and peace with your loved ones.

The fact that this significant date coincides with the return of the city of Lachin, Zabukh and Sus villages to Azerbaijan, which were unfairly torn away from their homeland for many years, has made our joy even greater.

Your valuable contributions to the development of Turkiye -Azerbaijan relations, which we have raised to the highest level of “one nation, two states” and fraternal ties, are highly commendable.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to personally convey to you my best wishes and my most sincere love for you, your highly respected family and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Emine Erdogan

First Lady of the Republic of Turkiye