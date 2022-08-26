Submit Release
News Search

There were 701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,603 in the last 365 days.

To Honorable Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

AZERBAIJAN, August 26 - 26 august 2022, 22:45

Esteemed Mrs. Aliyeva, my Dear Sister.

I sincerely wish you a happy birthday and many years of good health, happiness and peace with your loved ones.

The fact that this significant date coincides with the return of the city of Lachin, Zabukh and Sus villages to Azerbaijan, which were unfairly torn away from their homeland for many years, has made our joy even greater.

Your valuable contributions to the development of Turkiye -Azerbaijan relations, which we have raised to the highest level of “one nation, two states” and fraternal ties, are highly commendable.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to personally convey to you my best wishes and my most sincere love for you, your highly respected family and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Emine Erdogan

First Lady of the Republic of Turkiye

You just read:

To Honorable Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.