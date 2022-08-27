SBB Research Group Foundation Names June 2022 Grant Finalists

The SBB Research Group Foundation recognizes three Chicago-area charities as the June 2022 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next Move (Lansing, IL) provides services that support COVID-19 response, education, healthcare equity, violence prevention, and workforce development to minorities, with a focus on Hispanic communities within Chicago, South Suburbs, and Northwest Indiana.

Peer Plus Education and Training Advocates (Chicago, IL) partners with health centers, free clinics, local hospitals, and social service agencies to provide culturally sensitive programs to people from underserved populations. The organization focuses on families needing essential health, educational, and psychosocial services.

The Dragonfly Foundation (Highland Park, IL) supports children with cancer and their families by partnering with local hospitals to provide support and resources during and after diagnosis and treatment.

The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation supports ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. SBB Research Group LLC, a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, established SBB Research Group Foundation to further its philanthropic mission. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

