Eurotrader Group appoints Marcelo Spina as its new CEO

Multi-asset broker Eurotrader Group has announced the appointment of Marcelo Spina as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Eurotrader is a fully licensed and regulated retail broker in forex, stocks, crypto, indices and commodities. The group is focused on building a trading community with the modernisation of an outdated landscape via the latest innovative technologies and evolving trader needs.

Marcelo Spina has spent over 20 years in the financial markets, having been in leadership positions in many of the larger companies in the industry. He has been responsible for sales, business development, and operational departments focusing on both retail and institutional business on a global scale. He has worked with and been responsible for business in 5 different continents and brings his broad experience to this role.

On the new CEO appointment, Eurotrader’s founder Dr Ozan Ozerk commented:

“It is a testament to our growth at the Eurotrader Group that we can attract the calibre of people like Marcelo Spina to the Eurotrader Group, and it does not end with him. One of Marcelo’s strengths has been building strong management teams that have taken companies to the next stages of growth, expansion and valuation. We are sure that with the new leadership team that is being built, we will be able to deliver on our vision to modernise an outdated landscape via the latest innovative technologies and to cater to a trader’s evolving needs.”

Marcelo Spina highlights three significant factors in Eurotrader Group as parallels to his mindset and factors in his decision to join: the values, the people and the ownership structure. In his own words,

“Many companies have values just to say that they have them. Eurotrader Group does work by its values – being transparent and trusted, being curious and inclusive, and discerningly daring. The people are the biggest indicators of success within a company. Having much more than the requisite experience, the people at Eurotrader Group care about the client and the company with the inherent humanity that comes through in the interactions internally and externally. And when the owner is an enabler of growth who understands the business and the potential, it is much easier to take a company forward.”

Eurotrader Group’s roadmap for expansion is uncovered as Marcelo Spina hints at their next steps:

“We will be enhancing our institutional services for professional investors. We are about to launch our commission-free equity investing application Gratis.io for European clients. Meanwhile, we will add additional licenses to accommodate the business growth around the world. We are planning to expand our offering to clients in Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America and significantly enhance the range of languages supported. We also plan to expand our teams and partnerships in several areas of the world and different disciplines including business development, technology, product, operations and compliance.”

