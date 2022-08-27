Bitmint Technologies highlights "The Cipher Who Came In From The Cold," a new thriller that exposes the buried secrets of modern cryptography

Cryptography has been adapted to many use cases as technology evolves. "The Cipher Who Came In From The Cold" is a fictional national security story that explores the mounting clash between the dominant yet vulnerable technology of today.

Since the dawn of civilization, ciphers have been used to protect people’s privacy. Cryptography has continued to evolve, with short-key ciphers becoming increasingly popular. While most people believe that ciphers are unbreakable, it is an undisputed fact is that all short-key ciphers are breakable.

All ciphers recommended by the US government are short-key ciphers, which means their safety and protection is breakable. This type of encryption is what the government prefers and so do enemies. But when it comes to government secrets, a different class of cryptography is used. The large keys protection is much less vulnerable to exposure and protects the hidden secret with a non-negotiable blanket of equivocation. Equivocation is generated by randomness and is inherently resistant to quantum computing attacks.

Unlike quantum computers, this ‘Pattern Devoid Cryptography’ is readily available to ordinary citizens. It can be used to safeguard precious privacy like speaking anonymously, paying, and getting paid without government surveillance.

“The Cipher Who Came In From The Cold” explores the mounting clash between the dominant yet vulnerable technology of today. The author, Gideon Samid, was captivated by the budding daring challenge that is raging behind the scenes of technological evolution today. The newly published book is a gripping thriller that takes the reader on a journey of learning, understanding and exposing the little-known facts and secrets of cryptography.

The book follows the story of CIA operations against Iran and how they are repeatedly botched. The fictional story shows how time and again, the intelligence community is shaken time and again by their botched efforts. One conscientious officer challenges his superiors and pokes the NSA. This courageous officer is the newly appointed African American Director of National Intelligence. He is listening and taking charge.

Marlene Leipzig, a smashing young math prodigy, joins in, armed with her knowledge and a zest for adventure. The plot thickens fast, and the characters find themselves unraveling things they didn’t think possible. Iran and the US are entangled in a match of wits and grits, Israel pitches in, China stands by, and the rest of the world waits with bated breath to see how it all unravels.

If not a new appreciation for the complicated world of ciphers and the revelation of secrets into how intelligence agencies operate, the book promises readers a wild ride of suspense, reveals, and thrill. The book seeks to highlight America’s position in the world and questions whether the country can retain its global leadership in the face of technological warfare.

