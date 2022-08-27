Defund the Beast! By Jerry O. Roberg

This book has to do with the Church, but in reality, every segment in our society and the changes we will have to go through if we don’t do away with the FED, and soon! Most Christians have no idea what we’ll be facing in the days and months ahead. God has warned us over and over again to stay away from the Beast (666).

March 9, 2022, is a day when President signed the death warrant on American freedom by signing order for 24-7 surveillance of all US citizens.

In this new war on freedom, the Dems aren’t coming for your guns. No, they’re thinking much bigger than that, they’re coming for your money. The cash currency we have now will be replaced with a new, programmable digital tokens.

But the truth is, few outside the deep state recognize President’s move for what it really is. If my predictions are correct, this so much more sinister than simply replacing the cash dollar with a new digitized version. This new currency will allow for total control of all American citizens.

The book “Defund the Beast!” is written especially to help Christians wake-up before it’s too late! YES, before the sixth trumpet of God sounds, and believers should know what happens if they read the Bible correctly and are not listening to a bunch of Wishful Thinkers!

We are all sent to Earth by God to be tested by Satan! God wants to find out if we’re going to worship Satan or worship Jesus Christ and God our Father! Let me further assure you that Christians need to get this rapture idea out of their minds and focus on sounding of the sixth trumpet of God!

