Audtik, trusted Web 3 Security experts, provides web 3 security audits to ensure digital assets protection.

Audtik is a web 3 security auditing company that is on a mission to secure the decentralized internet.

Audtik, a web 3 security auditing company, provides security audits to ensure web 3 systems are functioning at optimal levels. With its services, Audtik aims to secure the decentralized internet. The company has secured millions of dollars from hackers and more than ten years of experience.

As the world embraces the evolution of new technologies, cyber threats remain a huge issue for many companies. Working with security experts is the best way to protect digital assets from falling into the hands of cybercriminals. Many startups struggle to find the best cybersecurity partner to trust, and Audtik is that partner. The company has worked with over 100 startups and corporations to safeguard their creative innovations.

Audtik employs security and risk assessment services to safeguard blockchain technology as it becomes more widely adopted. Audtik protects Layer 1 blockchains such as Ethereum 2.0 and Solana, Smart contract powered NFT and DeFi apps, and financial primitive development for layer 1 blockchain ecosystems. Audtik’s blockchain security services are trusted by many clients and are affordable.

“If you want the full benefits of blockchain technology, you’ll need DeFi and NFT primitives and other complementary tools. Secure and develop blockchain ecosystems, DEX, Money Markets, NFT and stablecoin standards and implementations, light clients, wallet software,” says one of the co-founders Santos.

Alexander Oyebobola CEO Audtik

According to the Audtik Co-founders Alexander and Santos, pricing is one of the biggest struggles for enterprises regarding security. Most security companies charge an arm and a leg for digital asset protection, which puts it out of reach. However, Audtik is making security audits accessible to businesses of all sizes.

NFT and Cryptocurrency projects redefine what it means to own digital property, while DeFi systems enhance greater liquidity and speedier settlement and lay the groundwork for future financial systems. Without proper protection, these systems are susceptible to attacks that could derail the global progress and innovative solutions companies offer.

Working with Audtik is simple; once a company requests a security audit, Audtik sets up the first meeting and provides a quote. The company then verifies the safety of the smart contract and provides a detailed audit report, complete with recommendations for fixes. Audtik also provides a certificate and updated audit report once everything is fixed.

“In order to enhance the security of your decentralized application Audtik performs audits on smart contracts, off-chain, networking, and the front end. We’ll make sure that your blockchain system is running as expected. Our experts will not only find security flaws in your systems, but we will also work with you to fix such flaws together. Throughout the project’s lifecycle, we offer comprehensive security measures,” explains Co-founder and CEO Alexander Oyebobola.

Santos Ozoemena COO Audtik

The main focus for Audtik is to secure software that uses web 3 technology. The company audits software in any programming language, including new languages like Cadence from Flow, which are specifically designed for blockchain applications.

Recognized as one of the most efficient web 3 security auditing companies, Audtik invites enterprises to secure their systems with foolproof security audits and fixes.

Social Media:

Twitter: twitter.com/audtiksecurity

Instagram: instagram.com/audtiksecurity

Media Contact

Audtik

Support

United States