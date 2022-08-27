Joint Statement from Governor Gavin Newsom and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf

Published: Aug 26, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf issued the following joint statement regarding the Wood Street encampment clearing:

“The Court’s indication that it will lift the injunction in a week means Caltrans will hopefully be able to proceed to clean up the most dangerous portion of the Wood Street encampment in its efforts to ensure the safety of those living at the encampment and the surrounding community. The City of Oakland will support Caltrans by providing housing outreach and offer available shelter beds to those living at the encampment and we look forward to our continued collaboration.”

###