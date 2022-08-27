Submit Release
Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 8.26.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 1633 by Assemblymember Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – Public postsecondary education: veterans’ educational benefits: information sharing.
  • AB 1734 by Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) – Alcoholic beverages: licensed premises: retail sales and consumption.
  • AB 1811 by Assemblymember Mike Fong (D-Alhambra) – Local flood protection: planning: climate change.
  • AB 1813 by Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside) – State Athletic Commission Act: officers and personnel.
  • AB 1825 by the Committee on Agriculture – Fruit, nut, and vegetable standards: out-of-state processing.
  • AB 1963 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) – California State University and University of California: gene synthesis providers.
  • AB 1989 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) –  Commercial property insurance: vehicle barrier discount.
  • AB 2001 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – California Financing Law: remote work.
  • AB 2015 by Assemblymember Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) – Sacramento Regional Transit District: board of directors: voting procedures: contracting authority: retirement board.
  • AB 2122 by Assemblymember Steven Choi (R-Irvine) – Public postsecondary education: mental health hotlines: student identification cards.
  • AB 2139 by Assemblymember James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) – Building standards: local rebuilding plans: state of emergency.
  • AB 2152 by Assemblymember Thurston “Smitty” Smith (R-Apple Valley) – Vehicles: off-highway vehicle recreation: City of Needles.
  • AB 2251 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) –  Urban forestry: statewide strategic plan.
  • AB 2286 by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Student financial aid: Student Aid Commission: donations and philanthropic funds.
  • AB 2433 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Department of Financial Protection and Innovation: unlawful practices.
  • SB 835  by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – Employee benefits: Legislature: employees and officers: benefits.
  • SB 1064 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – Structural pest control: workers’ compensation insurance coverage.
  • SB 1096 by Senator Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Online tool: traffic violator school.
  • SB 1126 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – CalSavers: retirement savings.
  • SB 1168 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Public employees’ retirement: beneficiary payment.
  • SB 1195 by Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) – Veterans homes.
  • SB 1253 by Senator Melissa Melendez (R-Lake Elsinore) – Infrastructure plan: flood control: delta levees.
  • SB 1402 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Public employees’ retirement: armed forces: service credit.
  • SB 1493 by the Committee on Public Safety – Public safety omnibus.
  • SB 1499 by the Committee on Agriculture – Department of Food and Agriculture: Department of Agriculture Building Fund.

 

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

# # #

