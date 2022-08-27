Carper Statement on EPA Proposal Designating Certain PFAS Chemicals as Hazardous Substances

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today released the following statement on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposal designating two of the most widely used per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) as hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA).

“Too many communities across the country are struggling to address the presence of PFAS chemicals on their land and in their waters. Hat’s off to EPA for taking this bold and necessary step to get those responsible for this contamination to pitch in and help communities to clean up. This is a first step in a much-needed, all-hands effort to keep harmful PFAS chemicals out of our air, water, and soils.”

###