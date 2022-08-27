India Home Furnishings Market Size, Business Overview, Industry Statistics and Forecast 2022-2027

According to latest report, The India home furnishings market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.77% during 2022-2027.

The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “India Home Furnishings Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on home furnishings market share in India. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The India home furnishings market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.77% during 2022-2027.

Home furnishing is the aesthetic designing of the interior and exterior of space with the help of furniture, appliances, rugs, cooking utensils, built-in ovens, art objects, wall-to-wall carpeting, and dishwashers. They are used to uplift the ambience and appeal of different spaces such as the living room, dining room, and bedroom. Home furnishing is an effective way of portraying the lifestyle that consumers believe in. In India, home furnishing is gaining prominence among individuals due to the rising availability of affordable furnishings and product innovations.

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the expanding interior design businesses, and rapid globalization and urbanization trends that have facilitated a variety of home furnishing choices and designs for the consumers. Homeowners are realizing the need for home furnishings to make their homes more attractive and organized, thus fueling the market growth. In addition, the rising environmental awareness among consumers has shifted their preferences toward eco-friendly home furnishing products. Besides this, the inflating disposable incomes and changing consumers' lifestyle choices are escalating the product demand across the country. Furthermore, the significant growth of the e-commerce industry, growing internet penetration and rising reliance on smartphones, tablets and laptops are also facilitating the market growth. The Government of India is also introducing campaigns, such as Make in India, that minimize exports and encourage domestic manufacturing of home furnishing products while providing employment opportunities to its citizens. They are also implementing the Amended Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (ATUFS), which is catalyzing capital investments for technology upgradation and modernization of the textile industry. Moreover, manufacturers are developing eco-friendly products that have a low-key impact on the environment, creating a positive outlook for the market.

India Home Furnishings Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on product, price and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product:

Home Furniture

Home Textile

Wall Decor

Others

Breakup by Price:

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

