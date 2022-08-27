H2 Hub Believes In The Art Of New Ideas Of Watchmaking

H2 Hub, Singapore’s most eminent luxury watch retailer shaped by dreams and fuelled by passion. H2 Hub makes their business to know everything there is to know about watches. What makes them unique is not just the range of watches but it's fun to visit stores with the most creative assortment of watches.

Founded in 1970, and now run by the second-generation leader James Woo, his vision was to create a new space for fine Swiss and Japanese Watches to thrive in, and to appeal to a broader market.

"Traditional watch imagery focused largely on distinguished models wearing the watches and appearing in the mass media in a manner that was commercial and boring and I found it surprising that brands didn’t focus on how they were different instead as watches are after all an individual lifestyle accessory," said James Woo.

With 5 retail shops in Singapore in prime locations, H2 Hub take immense pride in being the official retailer for a carefully curated selection of specialty brands including Casio G-Shock, Seiko and Seiko's Elite Series, Citizen, Tissot, Aries Gold, Garmin, Longines, Mido, Luminox, Rado, Hamilton, Emporio Armani and Fossil. H2 Hub has more than 45 brands on their website to browse from. They have also just opened a flagship store with a Swiss Concept in Jurong Point of Singapore.

Given this level of exclusive attention, it’s no surprise that H2 Hub has become a destination for watch-lovers. There’s no shortage of options in H2 Hub, from trendy attention-grabbing pieces to elegant, expertly crafted watches.

Since its founding in 1970, Woo and his team has been cultivating a spirit of luxury while emphasizing its creativity, attention to detail and fully integrated watchmaking and jewelry expertise. Given that knowledge and specialties, Woo introduced some legendary creations; AG Collective, a homegrown brand focusing on personalization, gifting and customisation to give a strong personal touch.

Woo says, “Personalisation and the watch industry are becoming more hand in hand nowadays and you can see it in a number of brands [that] are personalising straps, cases and dials.” He adds, “We have a motto which is ‘If you can imagine it, we can create it’, and we love it when clients come to us inspired by something they have seen, like the colour of a car or even a bike.”

Additionally, Woo said he is modding his way in making Seiko and Casio watches into something entirely different. He added he would remove a watch’s dial, hands and bezel (and sometimes more, like swapping out a case or a crystal) and replace them with other parts to create new aesthetics atop the same base structure.

As an outcome, Woo introduced the Casi-Oak and Seiko MOD Collection last year.

In his own modding way, it’s easy to see why H2 Hub MOD watches are gaining popularity. Using top-notch materials, each of their MOD watches products are designed for its prime and value.

“When the sky’s the limit, everything is possible,” Woo ended. To explore more; Click here.

Media Contact

H2 HUB PTE LTD

WOO

62416897

Block 3011, Bedok Industrial Park E #02-2000

Singapore