Submit Release
News Search

There were 553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,918 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Rakesh Srivastava – GLAX Health announces the discovery of a new class of Nanog inhibitor for cancer therapy.

Dr. Rakesh Srivastava – Discovery of A New Drug for The Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease and Cancer (Dual Targets)

Nanog - Mode of Action

GLAX Health announces the discovery of a new class of Nanog inhibitor for cancer therapy- Dr. Rakesh Srivastava

HOUSTON, TX, USA, August 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Rakesh Srivastava – GLAX Health announces the discovery of a new class of Nanog inhibitor for cancer therapy.

What is Nanog? Nanog is a transcription factor. It is highly expressed in embryonic stem cells and cancer stem cells (tumor initiating cells), but not in differentiated cells. Nanog induces stemness, self-renewal, metastasis, invasiveness, and chemoresistance of cancer cells. Nanog overexpression has been associated with advanced stages and poor prognosis of malignancies, playing a pivotal role through tumorigenesis of multiple cancers such as ovarian, lung, head and neck, brain, pancreatic, gastric, liver, colorectal, prostate, breast cancers and leukemia. Since Nanog is highly expressed in cancer stem cells, it may be a promising biomarker for diagnosis of malignant cancer.

Nanog normally regulates embryonic stem cell pluripotency and self-renewal via interactions with other transcription factors such as Oct-4 and Sox-2. Downregulation of Nanog in cancer stem cells and cancer cells reduced the expression of cyclin E, Bcl-2, Snail, cyclin D1 and STAT3, thus repressed cell proliferation, colony formation and migration, and caused cell cycle arrest at G0/G1 phase, and induced apoptosis.

Dr. Rakesh K. Srivastava (President and CEO of GLAX Health) and his colleague discovered a new drug that inhibits Nanog transcription and cancer stem cell growth and induces apoptosis. It is generally effective in breast, prostate, lung, ovarian, head and neck, gastric, brain, pancreatic, colorectal, and liver cancer and leukemia. Stem cell self-renewal efficiency is determined by the level of Nanog expression. GLAX Health has filed a US patent on this drug.

Dr. Srivastava Rakesh says that Nanog inhibitor can be used to eliminate cancer stem cells which are responsible for cancer initiation, progression, metastasis, drug resistance, and cancer relapse. This drug inhibits the expression of Nanog target genes. The strategy will be very beneficial for targeted therapy of cancer. Targeted therapies are being used in cancer patients due to better survival and fewer side effects when compared to traditional chemotherapy. Nanog inhibitor can also be combined with other chemotherapy and irradiation. Therefore, inhibition of Nanog expression by this novel class of drug can be beneficial for the treatment of various cancers. Future plans are underway to further validate and perform clinical trials in collaboration with global partners.

Who is Rakesh Srivastava?

Contact Dr. Rakesh Srivastava
GLAX Health
Email: contact@glaxhealth.com

Rakesh Srivastava
GLAX Health
+1 3024637929
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Dr. Rakesh Srivastava – GLAX Health announces the discovery of a new class of Nanog inhibitor for cancer therapy.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.