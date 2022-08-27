Dr. Rakesh Srivastava – GLAX Health announces the discovery of a new class of Nanog inhibitor for cancer therapy.
Dr. Rakesh Srivastava – Discovery of A New Drug for The Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease and Cancer (Dual Targets)
GLAX Health announces the discovery of a new class of Nanog inhibitor for cancer therapy- Dr. Rakesh SrivastavaHOUSTON, TX, USA, August 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Rakesh Srivastava – GLAX Health announces the discovery of a new class of Nanog inhibitor for cancer therapy.
What is Nanog? Nanog is a transcription factor. It is highly expressed in embryonic stem cells and cancer stem cells (tumor initiating cells), but not in differentiated cells. Nanog induces stemness, self-renewal, metastasis, invasiveness, and chemoresistance of cancer cells. Nanog overexpression has been associated with advanced stages and poor prognosis of malignancies, playing a pivotal role through tumorigenesis of multiple cancers such as ovarian, lung, head and neck, brain, pancreatic, gastric, liver, colorectal, prostate, breast cancers and leukemia. Since Nanog is highly expressed in cancer stem cells, it may be a promising biomarker for diagnosis of malignant cancer.
Nanog normally regulates embryonic stem cell pluripotency and self-renewal via interactions with other transcription factors such as Oct-4 and Sox-2. Downregulation of Nanog in cancer stem cells and cancer cells reduced the expression of cyclin E, Bcl-2, Snail, cyclin D1 and STAT3, thus repressed cell proliferation, colony formation and migration, and caused cell cycle arrest at G0/G1 phase, and induced apoptosis.
Dr. Rakesh K. Srivastava (President and CEO of GLAX Health) and his colleague discovered a new drug that inhibits Nanog transcription and cancer stem cell growth and induces apoptosis. It is generally effective in breast, prostate, lung, ovarian, head and neck, gastric, brain, pancreatic, colorectal, and liver cancer and leukemia. Stem cell self-renewal efficiency is determined by the level of Nanog expression. GLAX Health has filed a US patent on this drug.
Dr. Srivastava Rakesh says that Nanog inhibitor can be used to eliminate cancer stem cells which are responsible for cancer initiation, progression, metastasis, drug resistance, and cancer relapse. This drug inhibits the expression of Nanog target genes. The strategy will be very beneficial for targeted therapy of cancer. Targeted therapies are being used in cancer patients due to better survival and fewer side effects when compared to traditional chemotherapy. Nanog inhibitor can also be combined with other chemotherapy and irradiation. Therefore, inhibition of Nanog expression by this novel class of drug can be beneficial for the treatment of various cancers. Future plans are underway to further validate and perform clinical trials in collaboration with global partners.
Who is Rakesh Srivastava?
Contact Dr. Rakesh Srivastava
GLAX Health
Email: contact@glaxhealth.com
Rakesh Srivastava
GLAX Health
+1 3024637929
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn