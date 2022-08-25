Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,300 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,081 in the last 365 days.

Citing Shortage, LA Pulls Court Reporters From Civil, Family Law Cases

Los Angeles court leaders say they can't find enough certified court reporters to cover every courtroom. The association representing court reporters said leaders could have done a better job recruiting new staff.

Aug 25, 2022

You just read:

Citing Shortage, LA Pulls Court Reporters From Civil, Family Law Cases

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.