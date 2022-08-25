Los Angeles court leaders say they can't find enough certified court reporters to cover every courtroom. The association representing court reporters said leaders could have done a better job recruiting new staff.
Aug 25, 2022
Citing Shortage, LA Pulls Court Reporters From Civil, Family Law Cases
