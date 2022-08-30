Submit Release
Sunshine Coast Health Centre Drug, Alcohol, PTSD, and Trauma Treatment Centre, Announces Expansion of Post-treatment

Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a top-rated drug rehab, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD treatment program for men located in Powell River, BC.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre, a top-rated Canadian drug rehab, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD treatment program for men at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/, is proud to announce a major expansion of its post-treatment coaching program to now include family members. The program supports "alumni," who are persons who have completed the drug rehabilitation, alcohol treatment, and/or PTSD/Trauma treatment program in Powell River, BC, Canada.

“Family members can play a key role in long-term success and recovery from addiction and/or trauma,” explained Casey Jordan, Administrative Director. “For this reason, we are excited to announce the expansion of our alumni support to include family members."

Persons who want to learn more about the alumni services program can visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/alumni-services-and-re-admission/. Developing interpersonal relatedness, self-definition, and intrinsic motivation doesn’t happen overnight. Centre alumni have several support options once they return home; all at no additional cost. It’s important that there are no obstacles for alumni needing support once they leave, especially not financial ones. This ongoing support is available until clients no longer feel they need it. By extending support to family members, the goal is to bolster the foundation that has been set at the Centre during residential treatment. Interested family members of current alumni can receive more information by contacting 1.866.487.9050 ext. 205 or familyservices@schc.ca

Indeed, the Centre's methodology encourages active participation by clients. Treatment is done "with" the client, not "for" the client. Thus, alumni support and support for families is yet another tool towards success. Those seeking to understand the Centre's Methodology (which is non-12 step and based on the logotherapy of Viktor Frankl) are encouraged to read the "approach" page at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/our-approach/. In addition, persons looking to learn more about drug rehab or alcohol treatment can visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/drug-alcohol-treatment/. Finally, as the Centre is exclusively focused on males, it should be noted that a parallel Centre called, Georgia Strait Women's Clinic (https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/), offers best-in-class therapy and treatment options for women, also in Powell River, British Columbia Canada).

ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE

Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 32-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. SCHC has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. SCHC offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving clients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning ­Centered Therapy'.

Website. https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/

