New Optics Research Suggests “Big Bang” Could be a Bust
Recently-Published Paper Questions 180-year-old Optics Theory; Author Proposes New Theory
The Big Bang theory said that the universe began in an exploding atom, which sounds implausible. Other ideas are no less believable, like the idea that galaxies are 'atoms' and stars 'light.'”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly-published research in the peer-reviewed journal Progress in Physics suggests that the 180-year old theory behind the Big Bang, Christian Doppler’s theory that light Doppler-shifts, could be wrong.
— Jack Wilenchik
In the paper, entitled “An Observational Test of Doppler’s Theory Using Solar System Objects,” author Jack Wilenchik describes doing a simple test of Doppler’s theory that was first proposed by astronomer William Huggins in 1868. The test could not be done with equipment available in the 1800's, but Wilenchik was able to perform a small version of it using modern equipment, the Keck Observatory’s High Resolution Echelle Spectrometer (“HIRES”). The test turned up results that did not match Doppler’s predictions, as well as a “significant problem” in the data from Jupiter and Saturn. Wilenchik recommends conducting larger tests of the Doppler theory. Noted astrophysicist Sisir Roy calls Wilenchik’s findings a “very important result” and compares them to Emil Wolf’s research regarding the Wolf effect, an alternative to the Doppler effect. Astrophysicist Andre Koch Torres Assis has also written about how the Big Bang depends on Doppler's theory, and about how Nobel laureates Max Born and Louis de Broglie supported alternative theories, in addition to Edwin Hubble toward the end of his career (doi: 10.1007/BF00678063, arxiv: 2009ASPC..413..255A). If Doppler’s theory is incorrect, then it has significant implications for much of modern physics, let alone astrophysics and planetary science.
Wilenchik admits to being a skeptic of the Big Bang theory, which depends entirely on Doppler's theory for its explanation of redshift. "The Big Bang theory was originally called the 'primeval atom' theory, because it said that the universe started as an exploding atom -- something that I find implausible," says the author. Earlier this year, Wilenchik published a book that questions whether galaxies might share atomic physics, entitled “Atoms All the Way Down: What if Galaxies were ‘Atoms’ and Stars were ‘Light’? A simple alternative theory for spiral galaxies, black holes, galaxy jets, and large-scale structure of the universe.” (A courtesy copy can be downloaded here – also available on Amazon Kindle). "A universe where galaxies resemble atoms, and atoms resemble galaxies, is no less plausible than an 'exploding atom' universe," Wilenchik says. In the book, he points to Lord Kelvin’s “vortex” model of the atom as a possible explanation for spiral galaxies, and to Isaac Newton’s “corpuscular” theory of light (which held that blue light is composed of larger bodies, and red light of smaller bodies) as a possible explanation for the mass-color relationship in stars (i.e., why blue stars are typically larger than red stars. Blue stars could be blue "light," and red stars could be red "light.") Newton’s theory, which was accepted for most of scientific history, also held that light is not a “wave” – which further undermines Doppler’s theory. The book also theorizes that black holes at the center of galaxies may “absorb” stars in the same way that the center of atoms absorb light; that galaxies may continuously produce stars in the same way that atoms produce light; and that the "cosmic web" of galaxies could be evidence of an organized "atomic" structure, like a crystalline lattice. For more information, please contact the author at jackw@wb-law.com or 602-606-2816.
