Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee Roster

As part of the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) ongoing efforts to recruit qualified experts with minimal conflicts of interest who are interested in serving on FDA advisory committees, FDA is requesting nominations for members to serve on its advisory committees. More info

Current Number of Vacancies = 1
Note, one or more vacancies may be in the nomination process or a final appointment may have been made. 

Designated Federal Officer
Moon Choi, PharmD
Division of Advisory Committee and Consultant Management
Office of Executive Programs
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Food and Drug Administration
10903 New Hampshire Avenue
Silver Spring, Maryland 20993-0002
Phone: (301) 796-9001
Fax: (301) 847-8533
E-mail: NDAC@fda.hhs.gov

Elma D. Baron, MD
Expertise: Dermatology/Photobiology
Term: 6/1/2016 – 5/31/2024
Professor of Dermatology
Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Department of Dermatology
11100 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, Ohio 44106

Stephen C. Clement, MD
Expertise: Endocrinology and Diabetes
Term: 6/1/2021 – 5/31/2025
Associate Professor of Medical Education
University of Virginia School of Medicine
Practicing Physician, INOVA Fairfax Hospital
3300 Gallows Road
Falls Church, Virginia 22042

**Mark E. Dato, MD, PhD
Expertise: Pediatrics, Pediatric Pulmonary, Immunology, Drug Development
Term: 11/1/2019 – 10/31/2023
Retired: Director, Global Technology, Procter and Gamble Healthcare
100 E. Huron Street
Chicago, Illinois 60611

Diane B. Ginsburg, PhD, MS, RPh, FASHP
Expertise: Biomedical Ethics and Pharmacy Law
Term: 6/1/2021 – 5/31/2026
Clinical Professor, Pharmacy Practice Division
Associate Dean for Healthcare Partnerships The University of Texas at Austin
College of Pharmacy
2409 University Avenue, STOP A1900
Austin, Texas 78712

Tonya S. King, PhD
Expertise: Biostatistics
Term: 6/1/2016 – 5/31/2024
Professor of Biostatistics
Department of Public Health Sciences, A210
The Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine
90 Hope Drive
Hershey, Pennsylvania 17033

Ruth M. Parker, MD, MACP
Expertise: Health Literacy
Term: 6/1/2020 – 5/31/2024
Professor of Medicine, Pediatrics, and Public Health
Sr. Fellow, Center for Ethics
Emory University
49 Jesse Hill Drive
Atlanta, Georgia 30303

Paul Pisarik, MD, MPH, FAAFP
Expertise: Family Medicine and Epidemiology
Term: 6/1/2020 – 5/31/2024
Urgent Care Physician
Warren Clinic Tulsa Hills Urgent Care
7858 S. Olympia Dr
Tulsa, Oklahoma 74132

Katalin E. Roth, JD, MD
Expertise: Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine
Term: 6/1/2021 – 5/31/2025
Professor of Medicine
Director, Division of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine
Medical Faculty Associates
The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences
2150 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20037

Leslie Walker-Harding, MD, FAAP, FSAHM
Expertise: Adolescent Medicine and Pediatrics
Term: 6/1/2022 – 05/31/ 2026
Ford/Morgan Endowed Professor & Chair, Department of Pediatrics, Associate Dean, University of Washington;
Chief Academic Officer & Senior Vice President, Seattle Children’s Hospital
4800 Stand Point Way NE, M/S RB.2.401
Seattle, WA 98105

*Consumer Representative (Vacant)
**Industry Representative (non voting)

