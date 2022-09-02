Climate Week NYC Launches Climate Competition for All School Teachers

fun online climate action competition for children

Your League program has the power to attach teachers and students emotionally to a world problem that they can feel strong enough.” — Tammie Schrader, Washington, USA

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schools and their pupils around the world will participate in a fully funded climate action competition during Climate Week NYC 2022, to demonstrate young people’s determination to create a net zero future.

The Climate Week NYC is running in its 14th year in 2022 as the biggest global climate event of its kind. And a gamified, engaging online climate action competition will be made available, fully funded, to all school teachers and their pupils in English speaking countries.

The delivery is the result of a partnership between The Climate Education College, and Springbay Studio: a collaboration that is proud to empower our future generation to “Getting It Done '', which is the slogan for this year’s Climate Week NYC.

“We believe that environmental education should be empowering, playful and action-based. We want to connect children with nature through play, empower them to make eco-friendly choices, and help them visualize the green future that can be created by their actions today.”” says the co-founder of Springbay Studio, Jane Ji - a Canadian educational game development company dedicated to environmental education, partnering with the Climate Education College,”And we are calling all school teachers around the world to help their pupils take climate action in a fun and educational online competition called the “League for Green Leaders””.

League for Green Leaders invites children to play to learn, play together, and play for our future. It has already engaged and empowered children in North America to save many tonnes of CO2e by choosing a more sustainable way to live.

To celebrate our climate action together, a special League competition is designed exclusively for the Climate Week NYC 2022, Every day is filled with exciting activities for children to win points and badges. They will form teams with friends, play an online game to learn about the greenhouse effect and climate change, and set up their pledge to reduce their carbon footprint . They will participate in science experiments, track their daily eco-friendly decisions, and compete with other teams to experience how what may seem to be small changes, can actually lead to a big impact.

The Climate Education College’s global mission is to ensure all teachers are ahead of the curve in addressing the climate change education challenge that was repeatedly echoed at and following COP26. For example, Christina Kwauk, formerly of the Brookings Institute, stated in her opening statement during a groundbreaking panel on Climate Education at COP 26, “Our research shows, unfortunately, that education continues to be overlooked in climate strategies but we can make that change. It also shows that we are far from achieving educators' vision around the world, as laid out in Education International’s Manifesto on Quality Climate Education For All. The Manifesto calls for universal transformative climate education. That is based on science, centered around social justice and which fosters civic engagement. This is far from the current reality globally, but this does not mean that we are without hope!”

The Climate Education College is delivering the first bold step in building a coherent whole school approach to climate change that is designed to build schools’ confidence and capacity to deliver high impact solution focused climate change education. Schools who undertake the Climate Education College’s program are committed to being a leader in their community, and to fuelling climate action.

Melanie Harwood, Founder of The Climate Education College, explains the context of the initiative further: “Children are far more vulnerable to climate-related disasters and associated health risks than any other social group. We need to give them the tools to understand the effects of a changing climate so that they can take well informed and effective action in the future. Now, more than ever, schools need to take the lead in helping our youngsters make sense of the issues and options. We are proud to deliver the very best teacher specific and school staff specific climate education training to all pre-schools, primary schools, secondary schools and further education colleges globally.”

The League for Green Leaders competition for Climate Week NYC 2022 is free and fully funded for every child aged 8-14 in English speaking countries. Corporate Knights will present the Celebration Ceremony. Teachers and Schools can sign up here: https://bit.ly/3AK2bPB

About Springbay Studio

Springbay Studio creates award-winning kids games about nature and the environment, and empowers children to take climate action through its online gamified competitions. Its iBiome series has won 9 awards from prestigious organizations, and been recognized by the United Nations Environment Programme. Our mission is to nurture an eco-focused mindset for millions of children around the world with engaging, practical learning experiences that translate into real world climate action.

About The Climate Education College

The Climate Education College came about as the result of the very first Climate Change Teachers in the world asking for a holistic whole school approach to climate education and, has been teaching teachers and enabling climate action, since 2019. Our coherent whole school approach builds knowledge and confidence incrementally over time. We are creating the best and most accessible climate education teacher, as well as all school staff, training and support for teachers, globally. Today, 429K teachers in 43 countries have experienced at least the entry level Climate Change Teacher training! Their students are benefiting by developing the knowledge, skills and confidence to thrive and lead the change that the world needs now.

https://training.climateeducationcollege.com/LeagueOfGreenLeadersCompetitionCWNYC

About Climate Week NYC

Climate Week NYC, run by the international non-profit Climate Group, in partnership with the United Nations and the City of New York, Climate Week NYC annually brings together voices from across the spectrum to debate and implement climate action. With over 500 events taking place as part of the official events program and hosting the most significant leaders from business and government, Climate Week NYC is one of the largest annual climate summits of its kind attracting global awareness and participation.

How playful learning experience helps children take climate action