Manchin Announces $75K for Grafton-Taylor County Health Department

August 26, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department will receive $75,000 to support the purchase of equipment and furnishings for their newly constructed building. The funding is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by Senator Manchin and is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

“The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department provides essential care for its community from responding to the COVID-19 pandemic to every day health concerns, which is why I proudly

secured this funding

to support their efforts to expand services in a new building. The funding announced today will help purchase critical equipment for exam and laboratory rooms, as well as furnishings such as desks, tables and chairs,”

“As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources, including earmarks, to support our healthcare organizations as they care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.”