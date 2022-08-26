Manchin Announces $75K for Grafton-Taylor County Health Department

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of
the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the Grafton-Taylor County Health
Department will receive $75,000 to support the purchase of equipment and
furnishings for their newly constructed building. The funding is made possible
by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by Senator Manchin
and is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)
Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
“The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department provides essential
care for its community from responding to the COVID-19 pandemic to every day
health concerns, which is why I proudly secured this
funding to support their efforts to expand services in a new building.
The funding announced today will help purchase critical equipment for exam and
laboratory rooms, as well as furnishings such as desks, tables and chairs,” said
Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee,
I will continue advocating for resources, including earmarks, to support our
healthcare organizations as they care for West Virginians across the Mountain
State.”
Congressionally
Directed Spending (CDS), more commonly known as earmarks, allow state and local
governments, non-profits, and other public entities to apply for targeted
funding for projects to bolster their communities and directly support West
Virginians. These local communities and organizations are now beginning to
receive funding for projects that Senator Manchin
fought for
in last year’s funding bill. As a member of the Senate Appropriations
Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to
priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support
the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally
responsible.
