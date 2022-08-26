Submit Release
Manchin Announces $75K for Grafton-Taylor County Health Department

August 26, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department will receive $75,000 to support the purchase of equipment and furnishings for their newly constructed building. The funding is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by Senator Manchin and is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).


“The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department provides essential care for its community from responding to the COVID-19 pandemic to every day health concerns, which is why I proudly secured this funding to support their efforts to expand services in a new building. The funding announced today will help purchase critical equipment for exam and laboratory rooms, as well as furnishings such as desks, tables and chairs,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources, including earmarks, to support our healthcare organizations as they care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.”


Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS), more commonly known as earmarks, allow state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to apply for targeted funding for projects to bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. These local communities and organizations are now beginning to receive funding for projects that Senator Manchin fought for in last year’s funding bill. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible. 
