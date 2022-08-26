Manchin, Capito Announce $24 Million in DHS/FEMA Funding for West Virginia

August 26, 2022

Charleston, WV – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $24,224,571 for the state of West Virginia through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) FY 2022 Preparedness Grant Programs and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This funding will help West Virginia prepare against man-made threats and natural disasters, and reimburse costs accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“West Virginia must be prepared for any disaster or crisis that impacts our state. Securing our critical infrastructure and maintaining preparedness is critical to ensuring the safety of our fellow West Virginians, which is why I am pleased DHS is investing more than $24 million to strengthen homeland security and emergency preparedness across the Mountain State and to reimburse emergency expenses from the COVID-19 pandemic. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for resources to keep West Virginians safe during any emergency that tests our state,” Senator Manchin said.



“As the top Republican on the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, I have continued to make certain that FEMA grant programs are sufficiently funded. I’m pleased to see West Virginia well-represented in these allocations, which will go a long way in supporting our first responders, entities that may face threats of violence, and reimbursing costs from our quick response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our state needs to safeguard against all types of potential attacks, and this funding will help us bolster the Mountain State on many fronts,” Senator Capito said.

Individual awards listed below:





Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Federal Grant

$15,947,884 – West Virginia Bureau for Public Health

FY 2022 Homeland Security Grant Program: State Homeland Security Program

$4,847,500 – The State of West Virginia

FY 2022 Emergency Operations Center Grant Program

$955,000 – WV Division of Emergency Management Emergency Operations Center Facility Project

FY 2022 Port Security Grant Program

$137,265 – City of New Martinsville

FY 2022 Nonprofit Security Grant Program