Saprea Offering Healing Webinar to Make Services More Accessible

Global nonprofit creates online webinar for female survivors of child sexual abuse

During the Healing Webinar, survivors have the opportunity to participate in classes, engage in group discussions, mindfully connect with their body, and build community with other survivors.” — Ciara Green, Saprea clinical therapist

LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to help adult female survivors of child sexual abuse jumpstart their healing from home, Saprea has created a Healing Webinar for women who were sexually abused as children or teens. Offered twice a month, the Healing Webinar is a 4.5-hour interactive and educational virtual experience for survivors.

“We would love for every survivor to have the opportunity to attend the [on-site] Saprea Retreat, but we also understand that some survivors are not ready to attend retreat or may not have the opportunity to attend retreat right now due to various barriers,” said Ciara Green, a Saprea clinical therapist. “The Healing Webinar allows Saprea’s services to be accessible to more survivors. They are able to engage in education and healing practices from the comfort of their own home.”

Upcoming Healing Webinars will be held on the following dates:

Sept. 22 from 10:30 a.m.– 3 p.m. EST

Oct. 3 from 11 a.m.– 3:30 p.m. EST

Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. EST

Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. EST

Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. EST

Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. EST

Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. EST

The webinar is led by Green, who specializes in trauma recovery. Green, along with a moderator, will provide a safe and supportive online environment for participants to learn about the impacts of trauma as well as healing tools to apply in everyday life.

“During the Healing Webinar, survivors have the opportunity to participate in classes, engage in group discussions, mindfully connect with their body, and build community with other survivors,” said Green. (Participants are not required to discuss their abuse.)

The Healing Webinar covers the following topics: trauma and the brain and body, connecting with one’s body, grounding techniques and coping skills, shame and self-compassion, and healthy connections.

The webinar platform, funded in part by a generous grant from Adobe, requires a desktop/laptop computer with a camera and microphone. Mobile devices are not supported at this time. Those interested in applying for the Healing Webinar can email healingwebinar@saprea.org.

“Each webinar has no more than 10 survivors to allow participants to feel a sense of community and validation in a virtual space,” said Green.

Participants who attend the Healing Webinar are also welcome to apply to attend the on-site Saprea Retreat offered in Utah and Georgia. This retreat is a four-day in-person experience followed by a self-guided online course.

If you are interested in joining an upcoming webinar, please email healingwebinar@saprea.org with your name and the date you would like to attend. Space is limited. You can also email us to be contacted with future dates when they become available.

------

ABOUT SAPREA: Saprea exists to liberate individuals and society from child sexual abuse and its lasting impacts. We provide healing educational retreats in Utah and Georgia, survivor support groups around the world, and online healing resources for adult female survivors. We also provide online prevention resources and community education courses/materials for parents and caregivers to reduce the risk of abuse from occurring. To learn more visit saprea.org.