A public inquest into the death of Daniel Peter Rintoul will begin on Oct. 31, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at the Burnaby Coroners’ Court (20th floor, 4720 Kingsway, Metrotower II, Metrotown, Burnaby).

The death of Rintoul, 38, was reported to the BC Coroners Service on Nov. 10, 2016.

Under Section 18(2) of the Coroners Act, inquests are mandatory for any deaths that occur while a person was detained by or in the custody of a peace officer.

A coroner’s inquest is a public inquiry that serves three primary functions:

to determine the facts related to a death, including the identity of the deceased and how, when, where and by what means the individual came to their death, as well as a classification for the death;

to make recommendations, where appropriate and supported by evidence, to prevent deaths in similar circumstances; and

to ensure public confidence that the circumstances surrounding the death of an individual will not be overlooked, concealed or ignored.

Susan Barth, presiding coroner, and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding this death. The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances. A jury must not make any finding of legal responsibility or express any conclusion of law.

Livestreaming allows the public and media to virtually attend an inquest when COVID-19 measures limit physical attendance. The same rules apply as for in-person attendance at an inquest. Reproduction, broadcasting and publishing, including through social media, of the BC Coroners Service live video stream and its content are prohibited. To access the livestream, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/life-events/death/coroners-service/inquest-schedule-jury-findings-verdicts/inquestlivestream

Learn More:

For more information about BC Coroners Service inquests, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/life-events/death/coroners-service/inquest-schedule-jury-findings-verdicts

BC Coroners Service: http://www.gov.bc.ca/coroners/