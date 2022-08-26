Improved internet connectivity on the way for northern B.C. communities

CANADA, August 26 - Lisa Beare, B.C.’s Minister of Citizens’ Services, announced a commitment of as much as $9.8 million in combined federal and provincial funding that will improve internet connectivity for approximately 1,600 households in Chetwynd.

This is part of a $24-million joint commitment to improve connectivity throughout northern B.C.

“Through our strong partnership with the federal government, we continue to make steady progress in closing the remaining connectivity gaps in the province, bringing us closer to our goal of connecting every B.C. household by 2027,” said Beare. “Through our StrongerBC Economic Plan, we are committed to ensuring everyone in the province has an equal opportunity for success and has access to high-speed internet.”

The joint funding commitment of $24 million is part of an agreement between the governments of British Columbia and Canada. On March 8, 2022, the parties announced a historic partnership to invest as much as $830 million to connect every British Columbian in rural, remote and Indigenous communities with high-speed internet. The first announcement of $108 million was made on May 19, 2022, and will improve internet access for as many as 4,000 households in northern B.C. Internet service provider Telus Communications Inc. will receive as much as $9.8 million to install new fibre-optic technology in Chetwynd for Dokie Siding, Twidwell Bend and Wabi Hill.

Connecting Communities BC is the next phase of the Province’s connectivity program and is a key component of the StrongerBC Economic Plan. These investments will contribute to ensuring communities and businesses in B.C. have the connectivity they need to succeed in a post-pandemic economy.

Gudie Hutchings, federal Minister of Rural Economic Development –

“We need to close the connectivity gap and ensure that every nook and cranny of British Columbia has access to reliable high-speed internet. The government of Canada is proud to partner with the Province of British Columbia to connect households in Chetwynd. We will continue to make investments like these to help achieve our national target of connecting 98% of Canadians by 2026 and 100% by 2030.”

Harjit Sajjan, federal Minister of International Development and minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada –

“High-speed internet access will create jobs, support economic development and make life easier for British Columbians. Our government knows that internet access is far from a luxury; it’s an essential service that Canadians rely on in order to stay connected to loved ones, study for school and run their businesses. Today’s announcement reinforces our commitment to bring high-speed internet to 98% of British Columbia by 2026, and to all Canadians by 2030.”

Allen Courtoreille, mayor, District of Chetwynd –

“The District of Chetwynd appreciates the support of the Province of B.C. and the federal government in making grant funds available to achieve greater connectivity for the community. Reliable internet connectivity is required by residents and businesses for work, school, medical care and economic reasons. We’re excited that internet capacity in Chetwynd will soon be upgraded to provide a faster, more reliable service.”

