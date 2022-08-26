California Clears More Than 1,250 Homeless Encampments in 12 Months

Since September 2021, the state has cleared an average 100 encampments per month

SACRAMENTO – In September 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state had prioritized 100 high-profile encampment sites on state land to clear. One year later, California has cleared an average of 100 encampments per month with a total of 1,262 cleared sites, removing 1,213 tons of trash – enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools.

To highlight the successful state efforts, Governor Newsom joined Caltrans cleanup efforts at an encampment on I-10 in Los Angeles Thursday. During his Administration, the Governor has helped clean up several encampments across the state.

“Leaving people on the streets and our highways is dangerous and inhumane. It’s unacceptable,” said Governor Newsom. “California is investing billions of dollars to house thousands of people and clean up our communities and streets. Our efforts are a model for the nation, and more importantly, we’re getting people off the streets and into the housing and services they deserve.”

Governor Newsom joins Caltrans at an encampment cleanup in Los Angeles Thursday.

When Governor Newsom took office, California lacked money, coordination and accountability in tackling the state’s homelessness crisis. Now, three years later, the state has become a national leader, investing $14.7 billion towards homelessness with a coordinated statewide approach focusing on encampment resolution and housing through the Homekey program.

California has provided housing or shelter to more than 67,000 people since the beginning of the pandemic and 55,000 housing units have been or are in the process of being deployed.

The budget Governor Newsom signed earlier this year includes $700 million for encampment resolution grants with $350 million earmarked for assisting those living on state right-of-way property.

Some of the 1,262 encampments closed by Caltrans during the past 12 months include: