Bridge Therapeutics Reports Progress Against Opioid Use Disorder
Darren Prince To Join Commercial Advisory BoardNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridge Therapeutics, a developmental stage pharmaceutical company, today reported continued progress towards Phase 3 FDA approval of BT 219, a patented combination of Buprenorphine and Naloxone for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD). Simultaneously, Bridge reported that Darren Prince, an internationally recognized speaker and advisor on matters of addiction and mental health recovery has joined Bridge’s commercial advisory board.
Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Greg Sullivan, Chairman & Chief Science Officer said: “80% of the one hundred seven thousand Americans who died last year from drug overdose abused opioids. Most of these victims start with prescribed medication to treat pain, but then become addicted. Our drug therapy, in Phase 3 clinical studies and not approved for sale, is based on Buprenorphine, a partial-agonist (or partially acting) opioid in combination with Naloxone to deter abuse. Buprenorphine is a safer drug than Methadone for OUD and our delivery should be superior to Suboxone® film and generic tablets.”
Tim Peara, Bridge’s President, joined Dr. Sullivan in saying: “Darren Prince is a well-known critic of addictive drug therapies and a vocal advocate of mental health therapies, worldwide. He abused opioids for more than 20 years before breaking his addiction, and then went on to help many other people, in and out of the entertainment industry, struggling with opiate and substance abuse. He is a valuable resource in understanding our prospective patient base and in reaching the right audience. We are fortunate to attract Darren to our commercial advisory board.”
About Buprenorphine:
Buprenorphine is a partial-agonist or partial-acting opioid. The Centre of Disease Control (CDC) recognized buprenorphine’s safety versus full-agonist opioids like morphine, oxycodone and fentanyl by removing it from its overdose risk monitoring list in August 2016. The US Health & Human Services Department recommended the application, insurance coverage and study of buprenorphine for chronic pain in its May, 2019 Pain Management Best Practices Inter-Agency Task Force Report.
About Bridge Therapeutics Inc
Bridge Therapeutics, Inc (Addiction & Pain Therapies | Bridge Therapeutics) is a development-stage pharmaceutical company pursuing FDA approval of BT‑219 for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), and BT-205 for the treatment of chronic pain in opioid-experienced patients. The Company’s mission is to improve the healthcare of millions of patients through safer and more effective therapies for OUD and chronic pain.
About Darren Prince:
Darren Prince (officialdarrenprince.com) is a best-selling author and health coach. He is a prominent sports and celebrity agent, and a global advocate for addiction/mental health recovery. Through his agency, Prince Marketing Group, he represents icons Magic Johnson, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Jerry West, Dominique Wilkins, Chevy Chase, Charlie Sheen, Denise Richards, Carmen Electra, and many others as well as having worked with the late Smokin’ Joe Frazier, Muhammad Ali and Evel Knievel. Darren’s insights have been featured in WSJ, NYT, USA Today, CNN, Fox and Friends, Chris Cuomo, Tucker Carlson, “On Purpose” podcast with Jay Shetty, Extra TV, and Dr. OZ. With over 14 years of sobriety, Darren’s mission is to help others avoid and break free from addiction and mental health struggles.
For More Information:
Bridge Therapeutics Inc
Tim Peara, President
Mobile: (941) 920-3139
TPeara@BridgeRx.net
Prince Marketing Group
Chris V. Volo
Mobile: (973) 325-0800
cvolo@princemarketinggroup.com
Todd M. DeMatteo
Bankers Capital International
+1 212-298-3535
tdematteo@bankerscapitalinternational.com