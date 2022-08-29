Crypto Caverns LLC Completes Carbon Emission Offset Pledge
Crypto Caverns LLC is announcing it has completed its pledge to offset double its annual scope 1, 2 and 3 carbon emissions.NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Caverns LLC, the first BBB accredited crypto mining company, is announcing it has completed its pledge to offset double its annual scope 1, 2 and 3 carbon emissions.
The announcement comes on the heels of the organization’s announcement that it is partnering with climate action organization KlimaDAO. The pledge completion was made possible through their Klima Infinity program, which helps organizations like Crypto Caverns become progressively climate positive by leveraging Web3 tokenized carbon assets and offsetting.
This move represents a major commitment in Crypto Caverns’ global strategy to make a difference against climate change. To complete the pledge, the organization has committed to using verifiable, tree-based credits only.
Crypto Caverns is looking at new ways to offset even more of its emissions and continue its environmental efforts.
About Crypto Caverns LLC: Crypto Caverns is North America's first BBB A+ Accredited cryptocurrency mining and hosting company. Crypto Caverns' mission is to be the world's leading provider of decentralized computing, and it views mining crypto currencies as the best way to do so. Crypto Caverns is rapidly expanding and currently has operations in China, Canada, the U.S. and Europe.
About KlimaDAO: KlimaDAO is a decentralized collective of environmentalists, developers and entrepreneurs, and is recognized as one of the most high-profile proponents of facilitating the nascent on-chain carbon market.
For more information on the company, please visit www.CryptoCaverns.com.
Phillip McCabe
Crypto Caverns LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other