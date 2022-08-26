Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,318 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,499 in the last 365 days.

Utah State Courts terminate all previous COVID-19-related Administrative Orders

Posted: August 26, 2022

Salt Lake City, UT – On August 26, 2022, the Chief Justice, on behalf of the Judicial Council and the Supreme Court, issued a new Administrative Order terminating all previous COVID-19-Related Orders.

Throughout the pandemic, the judiciary has consistently focused on the safety of patrons and court personnel. Though risks of infection with COVID-19 still exist, those risks can be appropriately managed without statewide orders from the Judicial Council and Supreme Court.

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED:

The Administrative Order dated June 24, 2022 is terminated. All previously imposed COVID-19-related orders are terminated, including temporary rule modifications and community level instructions.

  1. Individual districts and courthouses, as well as judges, commissioners, and court employees must work cooperatively with community partners to ensure a smooth transition from mandatory video appearances.
  2. Individual districts and courthouses, as well as judges and commissioners, are encouraged to continue to use video appearances and hybrid court as appropriate and as determined by individual benches, judges, and commissioners.
  3. An extension of a timeline ordered by the juvenile court in a child welfare, delinquency, or protective order proceeding pursuant to a prior administrative order will remain effective unless terminated by the court.
  4. Benches and presiding judges may continue to implement procedures that best serve their locations.

 

# # #

This entry was posted in Uncategorized.

NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE UINTAH-HUNTSVILLE JUSTICE COURT VACANCY »

You just read:

Utah State Courts terminate all previous COVID-19-related Administrative Orders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.