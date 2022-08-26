Submit Release
Polaris Wireless E911 Z-Axis Location Deployed

Polaris Wireless expands its commercial footprint in the U.S. providing vertical location of emergency callers within one floor level inside multi-story buildings  

 Mountain View, California – August 24, 2022 – Polaris Wireless, an innovator of high accuracy software-based wireless location technology, announces commercial availability of its Z-axis location solution in TCL’s new feature phone. This is the second commercial public safety product deployment for Polaris Wireless in the past three months as the company increases its deployed base in the U.S. through shipments of TCL’s flip phones.

People calling 911 on their mobile phones deserve to be located with the best possible accuracy, regardless of the phone they are using. TCL and Polaris Wireless are making that happen with the TCL FLIP Go.

“Integrating the Polaris Wireless software enables our customers to be located vertically in multi-story buildings with high accuracy and high confidence during emergency situations – exceeding the requirements of our wireless carrier partners,” said Eric Anderson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of TCL Communications Technologies.

Polaris Wireless has served E911 location in the U.S. for the past twenty years and continues to evolve its technology to include more challenging environments, such as indoors on the vertical axis where most emergency calls are made today. The company’s vertical location technology has been demonstrated to meet the FCC’s 3-meter indoor vertical location accuracy requirements which the U.S. wireless carriers have begun certifying this year.

“TCL is a highly regarded global brand of consumer electronics and has been a dedicated and committed partner by incorporating our location technology into their feature phone, which began shipping in June,” said Manlio Allegra, CEO and Founder of Polaris Wireless. “As TCL expands its feature phone business, we look forward to expanding our relationship.”

Polaris Wireless is building commercial momentum by demonstrating its Z-axis solution is proven, flexible, and commercially viable. This version of the company’s software supports MediaTek chipsets, which builds upon another previously announced global chipset vendor collaboration. Additionally, Allegra recently explained that the company’s Z-axis service is available today seamlessly throughout the United States and is highly scalable for rapid, low-cost deployment worldwide.

 

About Polaris Wireless

Polaris Wireless is a global company who delivers highly accurate, software-based, 3D location solutions for emergency location, first responders, and commercial location-based services, including IoT applications. The company’s wireless location technology accurately pin-points mobile users’ location, within 2.8 meters vertically (Z-axis) in high-rise buildings. The company remains focused on delivering accurate 3D location solutions worldwide. To learn more contact us at info@polariswireless.comLinkedIn or polariswireless.com.

 

