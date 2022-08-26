Submit Release
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds FBVA, HNGR, U, and IRBT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. FBVA

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. FBVA, in connection with the proposed merger of FBVA with TowneBank ("TowneBank"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, FBVA shareholders will receive 0.6050 shares of TowneBank common stock for each FBVA share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $17.95 based upon TowneBank's August 25, 2022 closing price of $29.67. If you own FBVA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/fbva   

Hanger, Inc. HNGR

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hanger, Inc. HNGR, in connection with the proposed acquisition of HNGR by Patient Square Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, HNGR shareholders will receive $18.75 in cash for each share of HNGR common stock owned. If you own HNGR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hngr 

Unity Software Inc. U

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Unity Software Inc. U in connection with U's proposed merger with ironSource Ltd. ("ironSource"). Under the merger agreement, U will acquire each ironSource share for 0.1089 of a U common share, leaving U shareholders owning approximately 73.5% and ironSource shareholders owning approximately 26.5% of the combined company upon closing of the transaction. If you own U shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/u

iRobot Corporation IRBT

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of iRobot Corporation IRBT in connection with the proposed acquisition of IRBT by Amazon.com, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, IRBT shareholders will receive $61.00 in cash for each share of IRBT common stock owned. If you own IRBT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/irbt 





