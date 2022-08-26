Submit Release
Video Call Center Intellectual Property Split into Video River Group

Patents and other intellectual property developed by The Video Call Center, LLC (VCC), has been split off into a new company, Video River Group LLC.

PALISADES, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patents and other intellectual property developed by The Video Call Center, LLC (VCC), has been split off into a new company, Video River Group LLC. Both are wholly owned by Wolzien LLC.

VCC provides daily high end management of smartphone remotes for major news, sports, and entertainment companies through software as a service and traditional production services.

The portfolio assigned to Video River Group includes two dozen granted patents in 16 countries and the European Union, trademarks, and software that has driven nearly thirty thousand smartphone remotes to air through VCC services. The patents focus on management of large numbers of video callers for any broadcast, cable, or internet use in television and other industries and related automation tools.

"Over the past decade the VCC team has created an extraordinary portfolio of intellectual property that goes far beyond daily national television production," says Wolzien LLC chairman Tom Wolzien. "Video River Group will explore other options while VCC continues to operate under a non-exclusive license for news, sports, entertainment, and corporate production."

Further information is available at http://www.thevcc.tv and through info@videorivergroup.com .

Media Contact

Evan Sirof, The VCC, 212-235-7019, info@videorivergroup.com

SOURCE The VCC

