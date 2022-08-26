Dr. Fatemeh Ghannadi Now Offers Non-Invasive Soundwave Treatments: Cliovana for Women and Precision ED for Men
Treatments offered by Ghannadi’s Seawall Medical and Anti-aging Centre are quick, drug-free, non-surgical, painless, and without side effectsVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Fatemeh Ghannadi is passionate about women’s and men’s health and wellness, inspiring her to introduce the latest sexual health treatments and services at her clinic Seawall Medical and Anti-aging Centre in Vancouver. Cliovana and Precision ED are non-invasive solutions to help the millions suffering from sexual dysfunction. For women, Cliovana uses sound wave technology to boost the process of regenerating cells in the genitals, resulting in improved blood flow to the clitoris, which creates a long-term increase in women’s sexual responsiveness and intensity. This helps with painful sex and lubrication and increases orgasm frequency. It’s estimated that nearly 50% of women suffer from vaginal dryness, decreased vaginal lubrication, pain during intercourse, and trouble, or inability, to reach an orgasm. Precision ED provides men with focused acoustic soundwave technology to treat erectile dysfunction, affecting an estimated 9.3 million Canadians over 40. Both treatments involve a short series of out-patient painless procedures.
“Satisfying sexual function is an enormously important component to a full life and healthy relationships, and many people suffer,” says Dr. Ghannadi, Founder of Seawall Medical and Anti-aging Centre and faculty member at UBC’s Department of Family Medicine. “I always want to provide my patients with technology I believe in that can change their lives, but in the most non-invasive way possible. That’s what Cliovana and Precision ED do.”
Cliovana is a patented treatment using soundwaves, which have been used to treat a wide variety of soft tissue issues for 40 years. The soundwaves induce microscopic trauma in tissue, stimulating the body’s natural processes for healing. This creates neurogenesis and neovascularization - or in layman's terms, new blood vessels and nerve endings, resulting in improved blood flow to the clitoris, which increases sensitivity, all leading to greater sexual responsiveness. The results are often felt immediately and intensify over three months. Best of all, these effects last for a year or more and can be sustained with an annual revitalization session of two 10-minute treatments.
Precision ED delivers a Focused Acoustic Soundwave Technology so patients can achieve male enhancement or successfully treat ED/Peyronie’s Disease with an option that is non-invasive, drug-free, non-surgical, painless, and without side effects. It offers the unique capability of reaching 1000 bar. This provides greater flexibility and potency, promoting increased tissue regeneration by enhancing blood flow through improving activation of the healing cascade. As soundwaves pass through erectile tissue and clear out plaque in blood vessels, neovascularization occurs within the tissue, improving blood flow.
September is Sexual Health Month - book a September Special Couples Treatment by calling (+1) 604-281-2444 or visiting www.seawallantiaging.com. To learn more about Cliovana and read client testimonials, visit https://www.cliovana.com. Learn more about Precision ED at PrecisionEDsolutions.com.
