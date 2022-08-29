According to David Reagan, an Atlanta Trainer, Research Demonstrates Consistent Exercise is Key for Long-Term Results

New research shows it is more effective to exercise a little bit every day rather than intensely work out a few days a week to achieve long-term fitness goals.

ATLANTA , GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People looking to get healthier and in better shape may think pushing themselves to the limit a few times per week is the best way to do it. But, Atlanta personal trainer David Reagan says that research shows that consistent exercise is the key to achieving long-term results.

According to Science Daily, even small amounts of daily exercise are more beneficial to building muscle strength and an overall healthier body than lengthier exercise a few times per week. Moreover, it's not necessary to over-exert yourself each time you work out.

Research has found that what matters most in achieving long-term health goals is how often you exercise, not how hard you exercise. Some people will push intense workouts and boot camp-like training programs. And while those regimens may work for some people, they aren't necessary to lose weight and be healthier.

In fact, much simpler exercise for 30 minutes every day can have the same effects as more intense workouts a few times per week. It's not about how hard you work out but whether you're working out your whole body consistently.

When you exercise intensely one day but don't return to it for a while, your body doesn't get the health benefits it would if you were consistent with your exercise. Instead, all you end up doing is becoming sore.

When you exercise on a regular basis, you'll be building your flexibility, muscular strength, and cardiovascular strength. When you exercise more consistently, your body will start to improve and become healthier. Then, gradually over time, you can increase the intensity of your exercise to challenge your body even more.

Most people would consider a brisk 30-minute walk five days per week easier to handle than an intense 60-minute CrossFit training class two days per week. When the exercise plan you choose isn't as daunting, it's easier to stick to.

Perhaps the best part about more consistent, low-intensity exercise is that it can be done in a number of different ways. You don't have to join a gym and train with multiple people in an intense environment.

Instead, you can go for a walk around the neighborhood with your dog, family, and/or friends. You can walk or jog on a treadmill. And you can work in light dumbbell exercises to tone your muscles.

David Reagan points out that research has shown that consistent exercise can considerably improve your mental health. When you exercise regularly, you are reducing stress and anxiety and making yourself happy.

During exercise, your body releases endorphins that will improve your mood. This, in turn, encourages you to continue exercising regularly so you can improve your mental well-being.

When you are experiencing consistent benefits of exercising -- both physically and mentally -- you'll be more likely to keep returning to it repeatedly. And since you won't be draining your body or mind in the process, you'll likely stick to the plan and look forward to it.

About David Reagan

David Reagan is a NASM Certified personal trainer from Atlanta, GA, who specializes in weight loss, personalized workout plans, bodybuilding, and nutrition. He caters to high-end clients and executives, helping them achieve their fitness goals by accommodating their busy schedules. The client's needs come first, and David's fitness plan will set you up on the path to success.