Personal Trainer David Reagan of Atlanta Launches Personal Website

ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Reagan, an NASM-certified personal trainer in Atlanta, Georgia, has launched his personal website at www.davidreaganatlanta.com. This site, which is already online, will feature not only information about Mr. Reagan’s training services and personal and professional background, but also a blog in which he will educate clients on subjects such as fitness, nutrition, and weight loss.

Catering to high-end clients and executives in Atlanta, David Reagan puts his client’s needs first to accomplish their fitness goals while accommodating their busy schedules. Mr. Reagan creates personalized workout and nutrition plans for each client and guides them every step of the way to keep them focused and motivated to move past obstacles. His goal as a personal trainer is to help balance his clients’ busy schedules with workout and meal plans that are optimized to create the best results.

As a NASM-certified graduate of the Atlanta Personal Trainer Program, David Reagan believes customer satisfaction always comes first and always caters to his clients’ needs to help them achieve their wellness goals. The National Academy of Sports Medicine certification recognizes a personal trainer’s educational experience at a curriculum-based institution and emphasizes the comprehensive hands-on training they have received, highlighting Mr. Reagan’s training and expertise in personal training.

David Reagan understands the challenging aspects of a personal fitness and wellness journey because he has struggled to get fit himself. Mr. Reagan pulled himself from the self-described worst shape of his life, and it inspired him to help his clients do the same.

"I spent years trying to achieve my perfect weight while I was struggling with mental health-related overeating. At that time, I didn't feel confident and was doubting if my personal training clients could trust me because I wasn't in great shape and didn't have a positive mental attitude. I needed to heal and get motivated in order to inspire others to do the same, so I really looked inward and found the strength in me to pull myself back from probably the worst shape in my life.”

David Reagan believes that health and fitness are a matter of priorities, not a matter of time. In his blog on his website, Mr. Reagan will share with clients, future clients, and those curious about better fitness, nutrition, and body-building his expertise and knowledge gained through his training and personal experience. Mr. Reagan’s website also includes a contact form for those who are inspired to begin their journey to a healthier life to get in touch with him to ask questions, get more information, or begin training with him toward their fitness goals.

