DATCP Announces Appointments to Leadership

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 26, 2022

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski has appointed Assistant Deputy Secretary Aileen Switzer as Deputy Secretary and Joe Meyer as the Administrator for the Division of Food and Recreational Safety.

“Aileen has proven to be a thoughtful and steady member of the team at DATCP, and I am confident her talents will continue to shine as Deputy Secretary," said Secretary Romanski. “Her approach to strategic initiatives has proven to be a resource to the agency and industry, and I look forward to continuing our work together."

With over 30 years of food safety experience at various locations in the food industry, Joe Meyer will fill the vacancy left following Steve Ingham's retirement.

“Joe has an extensive background in food safety systems including being engaged in global standards for food safety planning," said Secretary Romanski. “His commitment to continuous improvement and ensuring food is safe for consumers translates well to DATCP's role of being a resource to the industry and the citizens of the state. I am pleased to have him join our team."

As the current Global Microbiology Lead for Kerry, Meyer provides worldwide food safety systems support, as well as supports the company's focus on healthy and quality food and ingredients. Earlier in his career, Meyer helped identify some of the first ingredients successfully used by industry to prevent the growth of Listeria monocytogenes in ready-to-eat processed meat products.

“I look forward to becoming part of the team of dedicated professionals at DATCP," said Meyer. “This is a great opportunity to serve those involved in the industry who keep food and recreational activities safe for Wisconsin consumers."

Switzer will immediately begin serving as Deputy Secretary. Meyer's first day is September 12, 2022.



