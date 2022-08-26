PREMIER SECURES DEALS WITH LANDSTAR HOTELS AND DOOR CAPITAL PARTNERS
Full-Service Firm to Renovate Four Hotel Properties in the United StatesDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier, an end-to-end project management firm specializing in the hospitality industry, is pleased to announce the signature of multiple contracts with Landstar Hotels — a hotel owner and hotel management company — and with Door Capital Partners — a private equity firm that invests in hotel assets. Premier will spearhead multimillion dollar renovations of four North American properties for both Mexican-based entities, respectively, giving them the necessary confidence to break into the U.S. market.
“We are thrilled to be working alongside Landstar Hotels and Door Capital Partners as they set their foundation and enter a period of growth within the U.S.,” said Franklin Pinerua, Chief Commercial Officer, Premier. “As the hospitality industry evolves, our team has proven its ability to maintain strong ties with project partners along with offering wide-ranging and industry-leading products and services.”
Premier’s comprehensive suite of services includes architecture, interior design, procurement and project management, this “One Stop Shop“ attracts clients who value the convenience and reliability of working with a firm that delivers a reputation of completing work on time and within budget. By having this capability, Landstar and Door Capital Partners are able to focus their attention on raising more capital and acquiring additional assets. Premier’s experience and in-depth knowledge of renovation processes within the hospitality industry will lead to a long-term partnership as both companies expand in the U.S. with new acquisitions and developments.
“Given Premier’s reputation for providing all-encompassing and high-quality work, choosing to work with the firm for this project was an easy decision,” said Alberto Hernandez De Santiago, CEO of Landstar Hotels.
Premier will spearhead the comprehensive transformation of two hotels for Door Capital Partners. These include Holiday Inn Express in Cleveland, TX and La Quinta Inn and Suites in Cedar Park, TX. The firm will be responsible for the full renovation of the public areas and guest rooms, providing their full suite of services. For Landstar Hotels, the team at Premier will execute the renovation of two select-service hotels in Texas—Holiday Inn Express in downtown El Paso and a Courtyard by Marriott in Laredo, TX.
“All of the challenges for our industry over the past two years have proven the importance of creating and maintaining relationships with project partners you can trust,” said Gerardo Carreno, Co-Founder and COO of Door Capital Partners. “Especially as we plan to ramp up our investments in the wake of the pandemic, working with a group like Premier that provides expertise for projects from concept to completion is invaluable.”
About Premier
Dallas-based Premier, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC), is a full-service firm with over 25 years of expertise across interior design and architecture, procurement, project management, construction development and contract administration. With all services yielded under one roof, Premier’s team is in constant pursuit of finding innovative solutions to the hospitality and multifamily industry’s increasingly complex problems; from straightforward soft goods refreshes to transformative custom design renovations, their team of professionals is dedicated to design excellence across a multitude of market sectors. From concept to completion, Premier provides services that are unmatched, bringing their clients’ vision for the built environment to life. For more information, please visit www.premierpm.com.
About Landstar Hotels
Landstar Hotels is a binational company with more than 40 years of experience in the construction, development, operation and management of tourism with hotels strategically located for business and pleasure travelers. Certificates for the operation of the leading brands that the traveler recognizes globally for its modern facilities, high standards of cleanliness and warmth in the service.
About Door Capital Partners
Door Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in hotel assets in order to increase its value, through strategic execution, efficient management and impeccable customer service.
