Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,302 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,958 in the last 365 days.

Latest News: Library to Host Congress.gov Virtual Public Forum on Sept. 21

The Library of Congress will hold a free virtual forum on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss Congress.gov, the authoritative source for federal legislative information, and to receive public feedback about the site. Registration is open to all. The Library encourages everyone interested in legislative data, from experienced Congress.gov users to those who may be new to tracking federal legislative activity to attend.

Click here for more information.

 

You are subscribed to Latest News from the Library of Congress.

You just read:

Latest News: Library to Host Congress.gov Virtual Public Forum on Sept. 21

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.