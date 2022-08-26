Latest News: Library to Host Congress.gov Virtual Public Forum on Sept. 21

The Library of Congress will hold a free virtual forum on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss Congress.gov, the authoritative source for federal legislative information, and to receive public feedback about the site. Registration is open to all . The Library encourages everyone interested in legislative data, from experienced Congress.gov users to those who may be new to tracking federal legislative activity to attend.

