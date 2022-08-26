Latest News: Library to Host Congress.gov Virtual Public Forum on Sept. 21
The Library of Congress will hold a free virtual forum on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss Congress.gov, the authoritative source for federal legislative information, and to receive public feedback about the site. Registration is open to all. The Library encourages everyone interested in legislative data, from experienced Congress.gov users to those who may be new to tracking federal legislative activity to attend.
