27North, Luxury Conversion Vehicle Builder, Announces Plans for Outdoor Expedition Truck

REPUBLIC, Mo., Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 27North Inc. is a custom vehicle builder providing durable and luxurious vehicle conversions tailored to suit adventure seekers, leisurely travelers, and mobile lifestyle enthusiasts located in the Ozarks. They announce the grand reveal, revealing the newest line of expedition vehicles; an expedition vehicle built on an F550 Chassis with a unique design that will withstand an F1 tornado and low caliber ballistic bullet. 

Joining it in redefining the history of expedition vehicles are CEOs, actors and other influential individuals from across the country. More information can be acquired by emailing elizabeth@the27north.com.

For more information on 27North Inc. and its products, please visit: the27north.com.

Press contact: elizabeth@the27north.com

Facebook: /the27north
Instagram: /the27north

