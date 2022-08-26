Submit Release
Senator Haywood Responds to Philadelphia DHS Overnight Stays 

Senator Art Haywood

PHILADELPHIA – August 26, 2022 – Today, State Senator Art Haywood (D-Montgomery/Philadelphia) released the following statement in response to the Philadelphia Department of Human Services permitting children to stay overnight in the child-care room of their Center City office:

“The Philadelphia Department of Human Services allowing children, as young as toddlers, to sleep on air mattresses and folding cots in a child-care room for up to months at a time is unacceptable. This conference room in the Center City office is not designed for overnight stays and lacks supervision. Workers reported incidents of assault, sex traffic recruitment, and other harmful exposure. DHS must explain now. Whether the causes are related to the closure of Glen Mills Schools and other facilities, access to hospital beds, or refusal of minors to consent to placement, transparency from DHS is required. We deserve answers now and cannot wait until the next mayor takes office.”

